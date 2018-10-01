Home»Sport

Watch this awful passage of play during a Brasileirao match and try not to laugh

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 01:44 PM

Professional footballers often make the beautiful game look easy, so it was refreshing to see a few of them make it look actually quite tricky in the Brasileirao Serie A.

The game was between Bahia and Flamengo at the Arena Fonte Nova, and while this was a top-flight match in Brazil, the samba skills were somewhat lacking when the ball made its way into the Flamengo penalty area.

Bahia’s Lucas Fonseca, a centre-back, set the tone with two complete air kicks before Flamengo’s Rever attempted a no-nonsense clearance.

That went wrong too after the defender nudged the ball with his standing foot, before Bahia’s Gilberto, a striker, fluffed his lines in what looked a possible penalty shout.

Joga bonito it most certainly was not.

The clip was shared widely on social media, with many seeing a little of themselves in the passage of play.

After all that, the game went on to finish goalless in what may be the least surprising result of all time. Back to basics in training this week, fellas.

- Press Association


