Watch the Mohamamd Salah effort which has been voted goal of the year!

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 10:07 AM

Judging the best football goal of the season is never easy but this year's winner has caused more controversy than most.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah collected the Puskas award for his goal at Anfield against Merseyside rivals Everton last December

And guess what. The decision has been met with a mixed reaction online.

READ MORE: Mohamed Salah wins FIFA goal of the year award but misses out on spot in World X1

