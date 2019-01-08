NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch the beautiful moment a blind Roma fan met Francesco Totti

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:32 PM

Tears have been flowing on social media after Roma shared a video of a blind fan meeting club legend Francesco Totti.

The Come Away With Us club initiative gives lucky Giallorossi fans the chance to travel with the team for certain away matches, and Michela joined the squad with her sister Rosa for their game against Juventus before Christmas.

And while meeting the squad and staff was clearly an incredible experience, one former player managed to produce a truly magic moment.

“When we entered (the draw to travel with the squad), I said: ‘This is ours’,” said Rosa. “I won this for her (Michela). We have a special relationship. She has always been able to transmit her passion for Roma and zest for life.”

That passion was on show when Michela began to recite Totti’s famous retirement speech, only to be interrupted by the man who represented the club for 24 years as a striker.

“Who wrote that then?” Totti asked, before stopping for a hug, a chat and some photographs.

It’s safe to say social media users and football fans everywhere were touched by the video.

It really is the beautiful game.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

fanRomaSerie ATotti

More in this Section

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds perfectly to winning Arsenal player award

Multi-talented Longstaff aiming to dazzle Benitez

Talking points ahead of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup tie with Burton

Pep Guardiola dismisses claims Etihad grass was grown longer against Liverpool


Lifestyle

8 things you can throw away right now – so you can keep your books

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m feeling trapped by my needy mother-in-law’

Gardening in the climate-change era: 5 expert tips to adapt your outdoor space

House plants are back in fashion with wellness-loving millennials: Here are 5 calming ones to buy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »