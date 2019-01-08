Watch the beautiful moment a blind Roma fan met Francesco Totti

Tears have been flowing on social media after Roma shared a video of a blind fan meeting club legend Francesco Totti.

The Come Away With Us club initiative gives lucky Giallorossi fans the chance to travel with the team for certain away matches, and Michela joined the squad with her sister Rosa for their game against Juventus before Christmas.

And while meeting the squad and staff was clearly an incredible experience, one former player managed to produce a truly magic moment.

“When we entered (the draw to travel with the squad), I said: ‘This is ours’,” said Rosa. “I won this for her (Michela). We have a special relationship. She has always been able to transmit her passion for Roma and zest for life.”

That passion was on show when Michela began to recite Totti’s famous retirement speech, only to be interrupted by the man who represented the club for 24 years as a striker.

“Who wrote that then?” Totti asked, before stopping for a hug, a chat and some photographs.

It’s safe to say social media users and football fans everywhere were touched by the video.

What a wonderful fan she is. Really brilliant that she got this chance to meet all the players. And Totti standing behind and listening to her was everything. Such a great video.— Aldrin John (@Aldrinjohn1996) January 7, 2019

It really is the beautiful game.

- Press Association