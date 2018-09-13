Home»Sport

Watch Sergio Ramos playing keepie uppie with an exercise ball

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - 05:30 PM

Sergio Ramos showed off his weak foot on Twitter, by posting a video of him keeping up a gym ball with his left peg.

The Real Madrid defender rounded off the effortless display of skill with a sumptuous volley.

And a flex to boot – aren’t we lucky.

Ramos is fresh from a successful international break that included his Spain side’s 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League.

The 32-year-old also scored as Spain thrashed World Cup finalists Croatia 6-0.

- Press Association


