Watch Sergio Ramos playing keepie uppie with an exercise ball

Sergio Ramos showed off his weak foot on Twitter, by posting a video of him keeping up a gym ball with his left peg.
The Real Madrid defender rounded off the effortless display of skill with a sumptuous volley.
🤹♂⚽💪😉... y con la izquierda
🤹♂⚽💪😉...and with the left pic.twitter.com/7MNDVqoNme— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 13, 2018
And a flex to boot – aren’t we lucky.
Ramos is fresh from a successful international break that included his Spain side’s 2-1 victory over England at Wembley in the UEFA Nations League.
The 32-year-old also scored as Spain thrashed World Cup finalists Croatia 6-0.
- Press Association