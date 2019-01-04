Watch Serge Aurier’s outside-of-the-boot screamer for Tottenham in the FA Cup

Serge Aurier scored an absolute beauty to put Tottenham in front in their FA Cup third-round tie at Tranmere Rovers.

The League Two club had battled hard not to concede against the Premier League outfit, and it took something special from the 26-year-old to break the deadlock in the 40th minute.

WOW... what a strike from Serge Aurier 🔥 There's no stopping that and Spurs lead at Prenton Park! pic.twitter.com/JW4hJo7elI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2019

After Tranmere’s James Norwood lost the ball, Aurier was on hand to provide a sumptuous looping effort into the top corner of Scott Davies’ net.

Tranmere held on until the whistle went for half time but unfortunately Aurier’s strike proved the first of many.

The second half saw Spurs bag a further six goals, including a hat-trick for Fernando Llorente, another goal for Aurier and a delightful mazy run and finish from Son Heung-Min.

2 - Serge Aurier has scored as many goals against Tranmere tonight (2) as he had in his first 35 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions combined before today. Buses. #FACup pic.twitter.com/PLR7bsmq2b— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 4, 2019

Son had earlier brilliantly set up Aurier’s second with a remarkable touch to bring the ball under control before playing in the Ivorian on the overlap.

That touch from Son 😱 pic.twitter.com/PLr6r69xj7— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2019

As if all that wasn’t pain enough for Tranmere though, Llorente was substituted for Spurs’ talismanic striker Harry Kane, who put the game to bed 7-0 shortly afterwards with a dinked finish.

The FA Cup third round returns on Saturday with 44 teams in action.

