Watch Ruben Neves recreate one of his best goals with the minimum of fuss

Ruben Neves has hit the ground running this season with Wolverhampton Wanderers and he continued his excellent form with a stunning recreation of one of last season’s best goals.

The 21-year-old Portugal international scored an absolutely stunning volley during a Championship match against Derby in April and was asked to recreate it with Jimmy Bullard on TV programme Soccer AM.

Usually these things take a little time, and include a few embarrassing misses, but Neves was not messing around when it came to following in his own footsteps.

“Not bad eh?” said Neves afterwards.

Bullard was a little more vocal, saying: “Is that it? I drove all the way to Wolves for that? That’s scandalous! Do we have to do any more filming? Thank you Ruben.”

Doing it with an empty net in front of you is one thing, but how about a plethora of defenders and Scott Carson in goal?

A special effort.

