Watch Roberto Firmino trying a no-look header with Mohamed Salah

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 08:21 PM

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has been known to score goals without even looking at the ball before, but surely a no-look header is impossible?

The Brazil international was training with teammate Mohamed Salah ahead of the Reds’ game against Chelsea this weekend, and during a bout of keepy-uppy, appeared to try something new.

Don’t expect to see him doing this at Stamford Bridge.

Around 16 headers in, the 26-year-old attempted the trick, although it looked a little uncomfortable to pull off.

Liverpool fans didn’t seem overly concerned by the experimental move however, simply enjoying the pair’s antics together.

Liverpool would surely take any sort of goal on Saturday as long as it earned them three points.

- Press Association


