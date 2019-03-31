NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Robbie Keane pulls out trademark celebration after scoring for Tottenham Legends

By Steve Neville
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Robbie Keane rolled back the years on Saturday when lining out for Tottenham Legend who were taking on their Inter Milan counterparts.

The game was a test event for the London club's new stadium and the former Ireland captain looked right at home.

The Spurs side, which featured former stars Jurgen Klinsmann, David Ginola, Dimitar Berbatov and included a brief Paul Gascoigne appearance, lost to Inter 5-4 in a thrilling game.

Former Inter boss Jose Mourinho was in charge of the Milan side that included former stars Javier Zanetti, Julio Cesar and Laurent Blanc.

Keane scored Tottenham's second goal with a beautiful lob before celebrating with the trademark cartwheel celebration.

The Ireland assistant manager also chipped in with an assist, playing "an acrobatic assist" to Allan Neilson.

