Watch: Referee Mike Dean celebrates wildly as Tranmere progress in play-offs

Premier League referee Mike Dean led the celebrations as Tranmere booked their place in the League Two play-off final.

The 50-year-old, who last month became the first ref to show 100 red cards in the Premier League, was caught on camera celebrating wildly in the stands as Rovers beat Forest Green to reach Wembley.

🎉🏟 - MIKE DEAN AND TRANMERE ARE HEADING TO WEMBLEY! The Premier League referee cannot hide his excitement at The New Lawn as his side secure their place in the play-off final! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZCrOur7xbn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2019

Dean stood on the terrace railing at the New Lawn after Tranmere’s 1-1 draw secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.

He had earlier been picked out by the Sky Sports cameras singing in the away end.

🗣 - Sing it, Mike! Tranmere Rovers fan and Premier League referee Mike Dean is in the away end tonight and as it stands, he'll be heading to Wembley! Watch the final 20 minutes live on Sky Sports Football now: https://t.co/cS5QMtL2rA pic.twitter.com/mYyoa724q7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 13, 2019

Tranmere will face Newport at Wembley on May 25 as they attempt to secure back-to-back promotions.

- Press Association