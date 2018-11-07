Home»Sport

Watch Red Star fans sing ‘Pavkov’s on fire’ after forward’s heroics v Liverpool

Wednesday, November 07, 2018 - 11:13 AM

Red Star Belgrade fans celebrated their first Champions League group stage win ever by reworking the ‘Will Grigg’s on fire’ chant in honour of their hero on the night.

Two first-half goals from Milan Pavkov were enough for the Serbian team to secure victory against last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

And with the away support kept in the stadium while the home fans left, a not insignificant group of Red Star fans stayed behind to serenade their guests with a song about Pavkov that had a familiar tune.

“Pavkov’s on fire, your defence is terrified,” the Red Star fans sang.

“The chant started after the final whistle,” Lazar Srbin Stojicevic, the fan behind the camera, told the Press Association. “It is the tradition to stay long after the game and chant.

“It was also chanted: ‘Welcome to Belgrade,’ ‘F*** your money, we are football,’ and ‘Goodbye’. As any good host we wish them a nice flight home.”

Just two points separate the top and bottom sides in Group C now, after Napoli and Paris St-Germain played out a 1-1 draw.- Press Association


