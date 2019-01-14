NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Non-league midfielder scores free-kick from the halfway line

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 11:09 AM

A midfielder from non-league side Lewes FC stunned his opponents and spectators with a goal of the season contender on Saturday, blasting a free kick past the opposition goalkeeper from the halfway line.

Spotting the Worthing FC keeper off his line, James Hammond, 21, hit a stunning shot from more than 50 yards which clipped the underside of the cross bar on its way into the goal.

Hammond told the Press Association: “I always look to do it and our goalie always lets me know if the keeper is a bit off his line.

“He always gives me the nod and tells me to have a look, so just fortunately this time it went in.”

There was some contention in the immediate aftermath as players from the opposing Worthing refused to believe the ball had crossed the line, but after some discussion between the referee and his assistant the goal was given.

Sharing a video of the goal on Sunday, Hammond wrote: “Mum said she would buy me a Nando’s if I scored yesterday…”

He said: “She is a lady of her word. I got butterfly chicken, a half chicken and spicy rice. Refuelling from the game!”

The goal was the 10th of the season for Hammond, a flooring surveyor from Brighton who has been playing for Lewes FC for three years.

His strike opened the scoring which finished 4-3 to Lewes, putting Lewes second in the Bostik Premier Division, six divisions below the Premier League.

- Press Association


