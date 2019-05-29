NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch: Neymar throws teenager to the floor after being nutmegged in training

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 05:58 PM

A video of a Brazil training session shows the moment Neymar fouled a 19-year-old immediately after being nutmegged by him.

Weverton is seen putting the ball through the legs of the Paris St Germain star, who promptly drags the young right-back to the ground.

The footage has received a huge amount of attention on social media, with many users suggesting it indicates Neymar has attitude problems.

Despite the incident, Weverton, who plays for Brazilian club Cruzeiro, told his Instagram followers it was a “childhood dream” to meet Neymar and shared a photo of himself with his compatriot.

The video emerges just a day after Neymar, 27, was stripped of the Brazil national team’s captaincy, relinquishing the role to PSG team-mate Dani Alves.

Alves, 36, will lead Brazil in upcoming friendlies against Qatar and Honduras and at this summer’s Copa America in the country.

Earlier this month, Neymar received a three-match ban from French football authorities after he lashed out at a fan on his way to collect his loser’s medal following PSG’s defeat to Rennes in the French Cup final.

Brazil kick-off their Copa America campaign against Bolivia on June 14 – the opening match of the tournament.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Runaway tortoise reunited with family

Air traffic controllers in UK to strike again in pay dispute

Stockpiling and medicine shortages part of Brexit preparation – Scottish Health Secretary

Sadiq Khan accuses John Cleese of acting like Basil Fawlty over London claims

BrazilCopa AmericafootballNeymarTwitterTOPIC:

More in this Section

In pictures: Arsenal and Chelsea fans ahead of the Europa League final

Thomas Pieters keeping his focus on the golf course at Belgian Knockout

Rose admits winning the Champions League with Tottenham never entered his mind

Sadio Mane dismisses Real Madrid rumours ahead of Champions League final


Lifestyle

Vintage View: What was domestic life like in an Irish castle?

How to '30 wear' proof your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »