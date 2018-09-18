Home»Sport

Watch Neymar and Steph Curry show each other tricks from their respective sports

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 02:34 PM

There aren’t many athletes more talented in their respective sports than Neymar and Steph Curry, so it was a rare treat to watch them teaching each other the tricks of their trades.

Both were appearing in a video for The Players’ Tribune, who Golden State Warriors baller Curry recently penned an article with, and they appeared to spend their time teaching one another all about their sports.

First up, a game of H-O-R-S-E in which Curry demonstrated how to throw a three-pointer, and Neymar showed Curry how to get his head in the game.

The pair then worked on specific skills, something a Champions League winner and a multiple NBA champion have bags of, by the look of it, with Curry demonstrating the crossover and Neymar showing Curry a rainbow flick.

Both moves of course are illegal in the other guy’s sport, so it was a bit of a waste of time in the end.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ViralNeymarUKbasketballfootballNeymarSteph Curry

Related Articles

Bolton and former Liverpool defender (29) forced to retire after motor neurone disease diagnosis

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino reveals concerns over La Liga games in North America

Derby boss Frank Lampard fined after accepting misconduct charge

Benfica Women win 28-0 on their Portuguese Second Division debut

More in this Section

McManus's moment of magic as dummy handpass creates goal

'Unsubstantiated statement led to rumour and innuendo of the vilest nature': Mayo LGFA officials break silence on walkout

Derby boss Frank Lampard fined after accepting misconduct charge

Benfica Women win 28-0 on their Portuguese Second Division debut


Today's Stories

To winter well, coaches must work on their craft

It’s not just Red Hands who must clean up act

Sport and the presidency

Gould standard in training bust-ups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 15, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 18
    • 28
    • 37
    • 40
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »