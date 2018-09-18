Watch Neymar and Steph Curry show each other tricks from their respective sports

There aren’t many athletes more talented in their respective sports than Neymar and Steph Curry, so it was a rare treat to watch them teaching each other the tricks of their trades.

Both were appearing in a video for The Players’ Tribune, who Golden State Warriors baller Curry recently penned an article with, and they appeared to spend their time teaching one another all about their sports.

First up, a game of H-O-R-S-E in which Curry demonstrated how to throw a three-pointer, and Neymar showed Curry how to get his head in the game.

🏀@StephenCurry30 challenged @Neymarjr to a game of H-O-R-S-E at the oldest basketball court in the world. In a Paris basement.⚽️ pic.twitter.com/eowjCcyQ1Q — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) September 18, 2018

The pair then worked on specific skills, something a Champions League winner and a multiple NBA champion have bags of, by the look of it, with Curry demonstrating the crossover and Neymar showing Curry a rainbow flick.

Both moves of course are illegal in the other guy’s sport, so it was a bit of a waste of time in the end.

- Press Association