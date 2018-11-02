Home»Sport

Watch: MLS midfielder scores outrageous scissor kick to help team to semi-finals

Friday, November 02, 2018 - 09:43 PM

Real Salt Lake have charged to the semi-finals in some style, not least due to a remarkable scissor kick from midfielder Damir Kreilach.

With almost an hour on the clock and his team 2-1 behind Los Angeles FC, the ball popped out to the 29-year-old Croatian on the edge of the area – and then he did this.

A perfect leap and sensational mid-air finish – even West Ham scissor-kicking legend Paulo Di Canio would be proud.

The goal was Kreilach’s second of the game and swung the momentum in favour of Real Salt Lake, with 21-year-old Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino bagging what proved to be the winner 10 minutes later – sealing a 3-2 comeback victory.

Just in case you didn’t see enough of that goal though, here’s another angle.

Magical.

Understandably people were pretty excited by the goal.

And naturally the karate kid comparisons were out in force too.

Real Salt Lake face Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of their MLS play off semi-final on Saturday night.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballLAFCMLSReal Salt LakeUS

More in this Section

The week in Fantasy Premier League: Assessing the new wave of midfielders

Chance to shine on Windy City stage

Benitez speculation has not unsettled us, insists Newcastle skipper Lascelles

Brahim Diaz and Phil Foden shine as Manchester City beat Fulham in Carabao Cup


Breaking Stories

Black magic: 3 easy eye make-up updates from backstage at the AW18 shows

These are the vegan beauty brands Lucy Watson swears by

8 simple steps towards shared parenting

Dating scams: How to spot a ‘rom-con’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

    • 6
    • 15
    • 20
    • 29
    • 38
    • 44
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »