Watch: Man Utd fans let Paul Pogba know what they think of him

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 07:47 PM

After Manchester United's defeat at Old Trafford to relegated Cardiff City today, Paul Pogba had to withstand a barrage of abuse from some discontented United fans which was caught on camera.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing scored in both halves – the first from the penalty spot – as the Bluebirds snatched a surprise 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, extending United’s winless run to six matches in all competitions.

They end the season in sixth, a whopping 32 points behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

The fans' reaction at the end of the match probably signals the end of the honeymoon period for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is well is aware that bridging that gap will prove a sizeable hurdle.

It is a fitting conclusion to United’s disappointing season which started with the divisive Jose Mourinho and ended with today's shambolic 2-0 loss to a side relegated with a match to spare.

One man not expected to stick around this season is midfielder Pogba as Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the Frenchman.

The £89m man has failed to impress Red Devils supporters since rejoining the club from Juventus, and today he was captured having a heated argument with fans during their lap of honour after full-time.

Of the few supporters who stayed behind to applaud the team, there were a few who voiced their discontent at the Frenchman.

Pogba stood with his shirt off taking the criticism, before raising his hands and pointing back at the crowd and waving.

It is not clear what he said, but it's obvious the fans aren't happy with their team.

