Watch: Lionel Messi in action as a schoolboy for Barcelona

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 10:21 AM

He ripped apart Tottenham during the week in the Champions League, and this video shows Lionel Messi has been terrorising defences for years.

The Barcelona star joined the club as a teenager and immediately his skills were evident.

This film shows him in action as a schoolboy with all the balance and vision we saw on display against Spurs at Wembley on Wednesday.

Messi tormented Mauricio Pochettino’s side and scored two in his side’s 4-2 demolition of the Premier League team.

And here he is much earlier in his career, doing pretty much the same.

- Press Association


