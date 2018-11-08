Home»Sport

Watch: Leicester City player scores remarkable acrobatic goal in training

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 08:37 PM

Leicester City have released footage of one of their players pulling off a remarkable improvised goal in training.

If this acrobatic finish is anything to go by, the players preparations for the weekend’s Premier League action look to be going swimmingly – but is it Jamie Vardy?

The club released the video initially claiming it was the English striker pulling off the karate-style flying kick.

However they later corrected the caption, revealing it was none other than 25-year-old goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Ward joined Leicester from Liverpool in the summer but has so far only made two appearances, in the Carabao Cup, for the Foxes.

Anyone behind Leicester number one Kasper Schmeichel Ward is always going to find it difficult to cement a regular starting place, but on this evidence could Ward be worth a punt up front?

(Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester’s next outing is at home to Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Vardy may not have scored the goal above, but will be looking to add to his three goals so far this season against a Clarets side that have conceded 13 times in their last three fixtures.- Press Association


