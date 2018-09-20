Watch Jimmy Bullard attempt to recreate Ronaldinho’s famous crossbar video

Anyone paying attention to the world of football in the mid-noughties would have probably seen Ronaldinho going viral on YouTube thanks to a Nike advert.

The ad in question shows the former Brazil player juggling a football before repeatedly hammering it against the crossbar and controlling it again.

Many have suggested the video – which was the first to reach one million views on YouTube – is fake, so Jimmy Bullard had a go on Soccer AM to see if it was doable.

The former Wigan, Hull and Fulham midfielder gave it his best, but on this occasion could only produce one rebound before the ball found the floor.

With the light fading Bullard wasn’t able to keep trying, so how about taking a look at the original master. Is it real, or is it fake?

One day we’ll get an answer.

- Press Association