WATCH: Ireland international Shine wins cup final for Glasgow with brilliant solo strike

A brilliant individual goal from Cork woman Clare Shine won Glasgow City the Scottish Women's Cup final today, sealing a thrilling 4-3 win over Hibernian.

The former Cork City and Douglas Hall player had headed City level at 3-3, and with extra-time looking likely she struck again to end Hibs’ hopes of a fourth Cup win in a row.

Picking up the ball wide on the Glasgow right in the final minute of normal time, the Republic of Ireland international jinked inside two Hibs defenders before drilling a left-foot shot into the top corner.

🏆 TADHAL DO GLASCHU!!! A BHEIL SHINE AIR A CHUPA A CHOISINN?? GOAAAALLL FOR GLASGOW CITY!! IS THAT THE WINNER FROM SHINE?? @GlasgowCityFC 4⃣@HibsLadies 3⃣#SSESWCup #BBCALBA pic.twitter.com/2Q8lgFCvlx — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) November 24, 2019

The final broke the attendance record for a domestic women's match in Scotland, with 3,123 at Tynecastle.