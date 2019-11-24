News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
WATCH: Ireland international Shine wins cup final for Glasgow with brilliant solo strike

By Larry Ryan
Sunday, November 24, 2019 - 07:34 PM

A brilliant individual goal from Cork woman Clare Shine won Glasgow City the Scottish Women's Cup final today, sealing a thrilling 4-3 win over Hibernian.

The former Cork City and Douglas Hall player had headed City level at 3-3, and with extra-time looking likely she struck again to end Hibs’ hopes of a fourth Cup win in a row.

Picking up the ball wide on the Glasgow right in the final minute of normal time, the Republic of Ireland international jinked inside two Hibs defenders before drilling a left-foot shot into the top corner.

The final broke the attendance record for a domestic women's match in Scotland, with 3,123 at Tynecastle.

Soccer

