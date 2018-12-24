Watch German football fans’ dazzling rendition of Last Christmas

German football fans have been getting into the festive spirit with a glittering rendition of Wham!’s Last Christmas.

Mainz fans in the away end at Hoffenheim held their lit phones aloft to create not just a tuneful musical delight but a visual display too.

Absolutely brilliant today from the mainz fans. I've been to maybe 85 different grounds and not once have I heard Last Christmas sung #TSGM05 #mainz #wham #LastChristmas #Hoffenheim pic.twitter.com/KpHL0rML93 — Maurice Pine (@undercoverwolio) December 23, 2018

The joyous footage was taken by Tom Maple, from Oxford, who was taken by some German friends to the Bundesliga game, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

“I thought both sets of fans were great but the Mainz fans made a lasting impression,” the Wycombe Wanderers fan told the Press Association.

“The use of mobile phones during Last Christmas really made the moment an absolute classic.

“The friends who took me are Borussia (Dortmund) fans, they are not impressed with my new-found allegiance!”

If this rendition of Wham’s "Last Christmas" by Mainz fans away at Hoffenheim won’t get you into the #ChristmasEve spirit, nothing will. Merry Christmas everyone!pic.twitter.com/rHHgo2iDZd — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) December 24, 2018

Asked which songs he would like to hear sung on the terraces on Boxing Day, Mr Maple said: “It would be good to hear Do They Know It’s Christmas (being sung a lot during the Darts at present) and some Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.”

