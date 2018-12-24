NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch German football fans’ dazzling rendition of Last Christmas

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 04:55 PM

German football fans have been getting into the festive spirit with a glittering rendition of Wham!’s Last Christmas.

Mainz fans in the away end at Hoffenheim held their lit phones aloft to create not just a tuneful musical delight but a visual display too.

The joyous footage was taken by Tom Maple, from Oxford, who was taken by some German friends to the Bundesliga game, which finished in a 1-1 draw.

“I thought both sets of fans were great but the Mainz fans made a lasting impression,” the Wycombe Wanderers fan told the Press Association.

“The use of mobile phones during Last Christmas really made the moment an absolute classic.

“The friends who took me are Borussia (Dortmund) fans, they are not impressed with my new-found allegiance!”

Asked which songs he would like to hear sung on the terraces on Boxing Day, Mr Maple said: “It would be good to hear Do They Know It’s Christmas (being sung a lot during the Darts at present) and some Pogues and Kirsty MacColl.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Last ChristmasWham!

Related Articles

Howe hails ‘outstanding’ Pochettino ahead of St Stephen's Day Wembley clash

Defoe receives League Cup winners’ medal 10 years after Wembley final

Jack Cork keen to make Turf Moor a fortress

Gracia warns Watford that Chelsea challenge on Stephen's Day will be ‘very demanding’

More in this Section

Everyone at Arsenal ‘behind Mesut Ozil’, insists Sead Kolasinac

Stunning Spurs elbow their way into two-horse race

Terrace Talk: Man United - Yet another supersub role for Solskjaer

Pochettino: My focus is on mounting title challenge with Spurs, not United job


Lifestyle

Feeling stressed about hosting Christmas? Here's 8 tips from a psychologist to ensure a relaxed day

5 tips to get excited children to sleep this Christmas Eve

Perhaps we’re bird-brained for giving this heron such care

The islands of Ireland: On a wing and a prayer at Turbot Island

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 22, 2018

    • 5
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 34
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »