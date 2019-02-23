NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch: Galway United teenager gets goal of the season contender with 40 yard lob

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 06:57 PM
By Joel Slattery

The League of Ireland First Division kicked off last night and already we have had a contender for goal of the season.

Just four minutes into the new campaign, Galway United opened the scoring against Shelbourne - with 17-year-old Colin Kelly lobbing the 'keeper with a superb strike from all of 40 yards out.

The strike was in vain, however, as the Dublin side emerged 3-2 winners at Eamonn Deacy Park with a Ciaran Kilduff brace either side of Karl Moore's goal, giving Shels the comeback win.

Elsewhere in the First Division, there were wins for Bray, Athlone and Drogheda while Limerick and Longford played out a scoreless draw.

More on this topic

Rovers satisfied to keep 100% start but know more work needed to close gap

City lose again as Dublin trio the early League of Ireland pacesetters

How will Dundalk cope with life after their Messiah?

League of Ireland: Your team-by-team preview


KEYWORDS

Galway UnitedLeague of IrelandSoccer

More in this Section

Easy for Newcastle as Huddersfield’s nightmare season continues

King misses late penalty as Bournemouth and Wolves share spoils

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I

UCC claim double with emphatic win over Mary I


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »