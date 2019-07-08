Watch: Gabriel Jesus pushes over VAR monitor after Copa America final red card

Brazil have won the Copa America after a 3-1 victory over Peru.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for Gabriel Jesus pushing over the VAR monitor.

Gabriel Jesus starting on VAR is a big Monday mood pic.twitter.com/cXUyIQGWfh July 8, 2019

The Manchester City forward set up the opening goal and scored the second but was then sent off with 20 minutes to go.

AP Photos/Natacha Pisarenko

Venting his frustrations, Jesus booted a water bottle before pushing the referee's video screen over.

Gabriel Jesus in tears after a harsh and undeserved red card! 😢#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/oE0oYgM9jd— Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) July 7, 2019