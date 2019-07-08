Watch: Gabriel Jesus pushes over VAR monitor after Copa America final red card

Brazil have won the Copa America after a 3-1 victory over Peru.
However, the match is likely to be remembered for Gabriel Jesus pushing over the VAR monitor.
Gabriel Jesus starting on VAR is a big Monday mood pic.twitter.com/cXUyIQGWfh— FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) July 8, 2019
The Manchester City forward set up the opening goal and scored the second but was then sent off with 20 minutes to go.
Venting his frustrations, Jesus booted a water bottle before pushing the referee's video screen over.
Gabriel Jesus in tears after a harsh and undeserved red card! 😢#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/oE0oYgM9jd— Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) July 7, 2019