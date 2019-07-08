News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Watch: Gabriel Jesus pushes over VAR monitor after Copa America final red card

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 11:48 AM

Brazil have won the Copa America after a 3-1 victory over Peru.

However, the match is likely to be remembered for Gabriel Jesus pushing over the VAR monitor.

The Manchester City forward set up the opening goal and scored the second but was then sent off with 20 minutes to go.

AP Photos/Natacha Pisarenko
Venting his frustrations, Jesus booted a water bottle before pushing the referee's video screen over.

Gabriel Jesus scores then sees red as Brazil win Copa America

