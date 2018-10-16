Home»Sport

Watch Fran Kirby perfectly replicate one of the great Chelsea goals in training

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 07:21 PM

Sometimes a football club is just in your DNA, and that seemed to be the case when Chelsea’s Fran Kirby channelled a club legend in training.

The Blues are currently recovering from a 5-0 home defeat to Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal, but Kirby looked undeterred in her preparation for the next game with this flamboyant effort.

Remind you of anyone?

Yes, the goal is the spitting image of Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola’s strike against Norwich in the 2002 FA Cup, the Italian flicking the ball in at the near post from Graeme Le Saux’s corner.

It’s a goal Chelsea fans remember fondly, even forming part of the academy’s education apparently.

The Italian’s legend lives on.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ChelseaFran KirbyGianfranco Zolagoal

Related Articles

Peter Moore ready to provide support to keep Liverpool fighting at the top

Michael O’Neill impressed with Gavin Whyte despite glaring miss in Bosnia

Australian anti-doping authority defends Bolt drug test request

Sublime Sterling sinks Spain as England hold on for impressive win

More in this Section

Watch this Limerick prop's superbly skilful break from halfway line to set-up try

FA charges Jose Mourinho with 'abusive' language caught on camera after Newcastle game

Five Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker controversies

Jordan Larmour looking forward to French challenge


Breaking Stories

5 reasons why baking is good for your mental health

A master sommelier on everything you need to know about five of the most popular grapes

#Papoosegate: Why dads are doing the right thing by wearing a baby sling

Should we all be drinking cactus water now?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 13, 2018

    • 5
    • 7
    • 8
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »