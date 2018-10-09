Home»Sport

Watch: Centre back thumps in wonder goal from 40 yards out in FAI Cup semi-final

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 10:13 AM

Your centre back having a dig from 40 yards out when you’re 2-0 down is usually cause for groans from fans, but not in the case of Ian Morris.

Ian Morris of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's goal at Turner’s Cross. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

With Bohemians trailing Cork City by two, some space opened up in front of the 31-year-old defender just outside the centre circle – so he did this.

An absolute rocket – just imagine if the referee hadn’t ruled it crossed the line?

Unfortunately for Bohemians, Morris’s strike wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback and Cork held on to their narrow lead for the last half hour to settle the FAI Cup tie.

The victory means the Turner's Cross side will now face Dundalk in their fourth consecutive appearance in the final of the competition.

- Press Association


