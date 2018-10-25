Home»Sport

Watch: Brozovic has a lie down to thwart Barcelona

Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 08:35 AM

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez thought he had found the ideal way to beat the Inter Milan wall with a free-kick during Wednesday night’s Champions League clash – but he did not count on the ingenuity of Marcelo Brozovic.

As Suarez kept his set-piece low in a bid to sneak the ball under the jumping wall, Brozovic, positioned behind the wall, slid to the ground to block the effort with his back, the ball deflecting behind for a corner.

Suarez was left grimacing in disappointment, but his team-mate Lionel Messi, watching from the stands as he recovers from a fractured forearm, could not help a chuckle.

Inter’s craftiness could not earn them anything from the match, though, as the Spaniards claimed a 2-0 win at the Nou Camp.- Press Association


