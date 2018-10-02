Home»Sport

Watch as ref accidentally scores bizarre goal from penalty rebound

Tuesday, October 02, 2018 - 09:02 PM

If the mark of a good performance from a referee is that you don’t notice he’s there, this guy had a bit of a shocker.

In a match in the LFL Dagestan between Keyes DD and Manas, official Atay Daudov found himself at the centre of the action when a penalty, well saved by the Keyes goalkeeper, rebounded towards him.

Unable to get out of the way, the ref crouched down but the ball bounced off his head and somehow rebounded into the net.

It was a wild goal fitting of a wild game, which ended up 4-4.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballPenaltyreferee

Related Articles

Stable Valencia emerge from the chaos years

Sakho’s moment of madness gifts Bournemouth late victory

A good time to play Real Madrid? Don’t be so sure, says boss Lopetegui

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will not be joining Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

More in this Section

Five of the best: A look at Conor McGregor’s most notable UFC wins

Hodgson defends ‘aggrieved’ Sakho after collision costs Palace a point

Pep Guardiola ready for the first of ‘five finals’ as Man City face Hoffenheim

European Tour offers support to woman hit by wayward Brooks Koepka tee shot


Breaking Stories

Tom Waits in a cowboy hat: five musicians who were born to be in Westerns

Simon Reeve on the Mediterranean: ‘I didn’t realise quite how extreme a region of the world it is’

10 simple ‘rules’ for loading a dishwasher

Got a glut of apples? 6 ideas for using them up – from jelly and juice to dried snacks

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »