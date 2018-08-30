Watch Arsenal striker Aubameyang make a string of excellent saves in training

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang might be best known for his work at one end of the football pitch, but apparently he’s not bad at the other end either.

The Arsenal striker, who has failed to score in the first three games of the season, was filmed in training pulling off a number of impressive saves while in goal.

The Gunners face Cardiff City this weekend, and while fans will hope the Gabon striker scores goals rather than prevents them, it’s hard to deny he looks at home between the sticks.

No gloves either? Old school.

The man himself seemed more than aware of his current dry spell, tweeting the video with the caption: “3 games without scoring!! they found me a new job”.

The 29-year-old also responded to the concerns of fantasy football managers, who have missed out on points due to his lack of goals.

And in terms of advice from professional goalies, club colleague Emiliano Martinez seemed more baffled than impressed.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) August 29, 2018

If Arsenal find themselves with no goalies left on Sunday, they know where to turn.

- Press Association