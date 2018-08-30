Home»Sport

Watch Arsenal complete a rondo in training with a noticeable difference

Thursday, August 30, 2018 - 09:51 PM

Anyone with a passing knowledge of the best football teams in the world will be aware of rondos, but they might not have seen them done like this.

A rondo usually involves a group of players passing the ball in a circle, attempting to keep it away from one or two markers.

But not content with doing it on the ground, Arsenal took the ball to the skies in an attempt to mix things up.

Brian Clough might have been against football being played in the clouds, but even he couldn’t fail to appreciate that sort of skill.

Nacho Monreal, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang were all involved, nodding the ball around 12 times before the video abruptly stopped.

Arsenal play Cardiff on Sunday in the Premier League, where the Bluebirds will do well to watch the skies as well as the pitch based on this evidence.

- Press Association


