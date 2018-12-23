NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Watch: Aritz Aduriz scores one-step ‘five-a-side’ penalty in La Liga game

Sunday, December 23, 2018 - 03:44 PM

Athletic Bilbao striker Aritz Aduriz sent his side ahead on Saturday with a one-step penalty usually only seen in five-a-side football.

After stepping up to take the spot kick on the stroke of half time, the 37-year-old lunged back and swiftly swung his foot at the ball, landing it neatly in the bottom right corner.

Speaking after the game, Aduriz said: “You have to try to surprise and I tried that with the goal.”

The audacious effort against Real Valladolid will have given Bilbao a boost as they attempt to claw their way out of a relegation battle.

Unfortunately for them it was enough to seal a win – Oscar Plano ruining their hopes of a much-needed three points with a leveller in stoppage time.

Aduriz is no stranger to a cheeky penalty – earlier in the season he scored a last-minute “Panenka” chip to seal victory over Girona.

- Press Association


