News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine

Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 08, 2019 - 09:58 PM

Ireland have beaten Ukraine 3-2 to make it two wins two in their Euro 2021 qualifier.

The games marks a winning start to the reign of new boss Vera Pauw.

Ireland took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Katie McCabe and Rianna Jarret before they were pegged back to 2-2.

Ireland secured a 3-2 win thanks to a Natiya Pantsulaya own goal.

READ MORE

2019 Clare hurling panel frustrated with lack of consultation on managerial selection

More on this topic

Ireland edge thriller in TallaghtIreland edge thriller in Tallaght

Claire Walsh happy to see Gleeson in Irish foldClaire Walsh happy to see Gleeson in Irish fold

Tyro Connolly deserves Ireland call, says McCarthyTyro Connolly deserves Ireland call, says McCarthy

The importance of being earnest: Delaney protected his loyalists and dispensed with dissenters.The importance of being earnest: Delaney protected his loyalists and dispensed with dissenters.


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Taylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing JapanTaylor upbeat about Maitland’s chances of facing Japan

The Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of HiroshimaThe Daily Donal Vlog: Exploring the historical city of Hiroshima

Andy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian OpenAndy Murray set for grand slam return at Australian Open

Ireland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – EasterbyIreland forwards itching to make amends for Japan loss against Samoa – Easterby


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »