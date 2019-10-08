Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine

Ireland have beaten Ukraine 3-2 to make it two wins two in their Euro 2021 qualifier.

The games marks a winning start to the reign of new boss Vera Pauw.

Ireland took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Katie McCabe and Rianna Jarret before they were pegged back to 2-2.

Ireland secured a 3-2 win thanks to a Natiya Pantsulaya own goal.

Ireland 2-0 Ukraine : Two goals in two minutes as Rianna Jarrett heads home from close range to double Ireland's lead pic.twitter.com/13tVpdvvCO — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019

Ireland 2-1 Ukraine: Shmatko takes advantage of an error to pull one back in Tallaght pic.twitter.com/GsALZFQdgc — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019

Ireland 2-2 Ukraine: Ukraine draw level shortly before break as Ovdiychuk capitalises in the penalty box pic.twitter.com/vqNPGJ0OkN— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019

Ireland 3-2 Ukraine: An own goal from Pantsulaya restores Ireland's lead after good work down the left wing pic.twitter.com/2kSGFhTIa6 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019