Watch all the goals as Ireland women's team see off Ukraine

Ireland have beaten Ukraine 3-2 to make it two wins two in their Euro 2021 qualifier.
The games marks a winning start to the reign of new boss Vera Pauw.
Ireland took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Katie McCabe and Rianna Jarret before they were pegged back to 2-2.
Ireland secured a 3-2 win thanks to a Natiya Pantsulaya own goal.
#IRLWNT 🇮🇪 Captain fantastic @Katie_McCabe11 opening the scoring in style 🙌 ⚽️#COYGIG #WEURO2021 pic.twitter.com/Jx0cptCi6s— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 8, 2019
Ireland 2-0 Ukraine : Two goals in two minutes as Rianna Jarrett heads home from close range to double Ireland's lead pic.twitter.com/13tVpdvvCO— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019
Ireland 2-1 Ukraine: Shmatko takes advantage of an error to pull one back in Tallaght pic.twitter.com/GsALZFQdgc— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019
Ireland 2-2 Ukraine: Ukraine draw level shortly before break as Ovdiychuk capitalises in the penalty box pic.twitter.com/vqNPGJ0OkN— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019
Ireland 3-2 Ukraine: An own goal from Pantsulaya restores Ireland's lead after good work down the left wing pic.twitter.com/2kSGFhTIa6— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 8, 2019