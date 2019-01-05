Watch: Alexis Sanchez accidentally sat in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s seat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his authority as Manchester United boss as he turfed Alexis Sanchez out of his seat on the Old Trafford bench.

The former Arsenal man started United’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Reading, but needed somewhere to sit after being substituted in the 64th minute.

Sadly, the seat he chose was the one being used by the new gaffer.

When you sit in the gaffer's seat 😂 pic.twitter.com/6IGhTGj8wV— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 5, 2019

Video showed the 30-year-old being politely but firmly turfed out of the seat by Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan.

Fans felt Sanchez was lucky for having made the mistake in Solskjaer’s tenure rather than under one of the club’s previous managers.

Jose would of dropped him for 9 months for doing this— Ben 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BenRoseMUFC) January 5, 2019

Ferguson would’ve sold him for that!!— Neil Williams (@neilw1980) January 5, 2019

Others encouraged Sanchez to double down on his mistake.

Sanchez now needs to get to Solskjaers office first on Monday morning and be sitting in solskjaers chair when he gets there 😂😂😂— Alex Hardwick🇬🇧 (@redketchup80) January 5, 2019

Sanchez appeared to have picked up some sort of niggle when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford just after the hour mark and may now be a doubt for United’s clash with Tottenham next weekend.

But it appears even an injury doesn’t mean you get to sit in the manager’s seat.

- Press Association