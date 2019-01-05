NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Watch: Alexis Sanchez accidentally sat in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s seat

Saturday, January 05, 2019 - 03:35 PM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his authority as Manchester United boss as he turfed Alexis Sanchez out of his seat on the Old Trafford bench.

The former Arsenal man started United’s 2-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Reading, but needed somewhere to sit after being substituted in the 64th minute.

Sadly, the seat he chose was the one being used by the new gaffer.

Video showed the 30-year-old being politely but firmly turfed out of the seat by Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan.

Fans felt Sanchez was lucky for having made the mistake in Solskjaer’s tenure rather than under one of the club’s previous managers.

Others encouraged Sanchez to double down on his mistake.

Sanchez appeared to have picked up some sort of niggle when he was replaced by Marcus Rashford just after the hour mark and may now be a doubt for United’s clash with Tottenham next weekend.

But it appears even an injury doesn’t mean you get to sit in the manager’s seat.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Alexis SanchezFA CupfootballManchester UnitedMike PhelanOle Gunnar Solskjaer

More in this Section

Mauricio Pochettino does not expect Tottenham to make any January signings

Managers risk sideline bans over fake news and dummy teams in new directive

What's top of the wanted list for each county in a hurling draft

The big interview with Liam Harbison: Breakfast, boccia, and boosting performance


Lifestyle

Michelle Darmody: Baking to start the year

Eat and Move with Derval O'Rourke: New online project and delicious recipes

Album review: Skins - XXXTentacion

Live music review: Hot House Flowers - Cork Opera House

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »