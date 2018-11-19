Watch: Adam Idah goal gives Ireland U18s a win over the Netherlands

Young Norwich striker Adam Idah continued his good form when his goal was enough to help Ireland U18s beat the Netherlands 1-0.

🎥 Here is the Adam Idah goal that saw #IRLU18🇮🇪 defeat the Netherlands 1-0 at the @PinatarArena #COYBIG🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Pi18rj8LkJ— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 19, 2018

Idah has been in fine form, scoring against the same opposition in the UEFA Under-19 Championship Qualifying Round last month.

The 1-0 win today concluded the U18s International Tournament in Spain, which also included a win against Belgium.

Speaking after the game, Jim Crawford said he was pleased with his side's efforts.

"The performances this week will cause Under-19 Head Coach Tom Mohan some headaches. A lot of the players performed to a very high standard," said Crawford.

"Those performances will probably affect our side in March, as a lot of the players will be with the Under-19s for the Elite Round. I'm delighted for them. We want to be pushing on our best players."

Cork native Idah was also on the scoresheet in the U19s 3-1 win over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

The win comes as the senior side prepare to take on Denmark in the Nation's League this evening.

That game has been hit by tragedy with the news that a 30-year-old Irish fan died in Copenhagen on Sunday morning.

The FAI has said they are "deeply saddened" to learn of the fan's death and said that Ireland players will wear black armbands in respect of the fan during tonight's game.