Warnock rues ‘cruel’ defeat as Burnley add to Cardiff’s worries

Neil Warnock complained football was a “cruel game” after his Cardiff side suffered a fourth straight Premier League defeat to Burnley.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Sam Vokes were on target in the second half as Burnley scored with their only two shots on target.

Josh Murphy, with his first goal since making an £11million summer switch from Norwich, replied in between, but Cardiff could not make their pressure count.

“It’s a cruel game, but I cannot fault the effort,” Cardiff boss Warnock said.

“I am disappointed again to only concede from the two efforts they got.

“It epitomised the whole game that (Burnley goalkeeper) Joe Hart got the man of the match award.

“Even I was clapping his save from Murphy in the second half (when the score was 1-1).”

Cardiff have taken only two points from seven games following their surprise promotion from the Championship last season.

The Bluebirds are already three points from safety, and with away trips to Tottenham and Liverpool to come in October it is not going to get any easier.

“We cannot get so much more out of them,” admitted Warnock.

“I was disappointed with both goals, but I thought we could have taken more of our opportunities.

“That little bit of finishing is what you pay for. We are just lacking that little bit in a certain area.”

Burnley moved up five places to 12th after backing up last weekend’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Gudmundsson put them ahead after 51 minutes before Vokes, making his 100th Premier League appearance, restored their lead with a stooping header.

“A week ago there were a few stories knocking around,” Dyche said, referring to Burnley’s doom-mongers.

“It changed after the Bournemouth game and it has changed again now that we’ve won away.

“This was a resolute performance because it’s difficult coming here.

“They get on the front foot, get the ball forward early and it’s tough to play against.

“They made it so awkward we couldn’t get a foothold in the game.

“But we did calm it down a bit in the second half and scored two good goals.”

Dyche confirmed that Burnley must wait to discover the condition of James Tarkowski.

The twice-capped England defender suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury in the opening 10 minutes.

Tarkowski soldiered on until the 27th-minute, but he eventually departed with what was later confirmed as a stomach injury.

