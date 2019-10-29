News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ward: Leicester could be going for a Burton if they underestimate Brewers

Ward: Leicester could be going for a Burton if they underestimate Brewers
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - 07:02 AM

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward insists they will not underestimate Burton and are expecting an “intimidating” atmosphere at the Pirelli Stadium for the Carabao Cup clash.

The Foxes, third in the Premier League table and record-breaking 9-0 winners at Southampton at the weekend, are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third successive year.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are overwhelming favourites to do just that and overcome the League One side, although the Brewers got to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season and knocked out Bournemouth in the previous round.

“It will be another tough game, they will be right at it,” Ward told the club’s website ahead of Tuesday night’s tie.

“I’ve played there before, it’s a small, intimidating ground and they will make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do and hopefully we’ll produce another good performance.

“You can’t take anyone for granted. We saw it ourselves for example in the FA Cup last year. Every team has got their own agenda and if you’re in a competition, you want to go as far as you can and ultimately win it.

READ MORE

Paul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alive

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Premier League team or in League One or League Two, you want to go as far as you can. We’re all professional footballers and ultimately we all want to win games of football.”

Ward played against Luton in the previous round and the 26-year-old Welshman is expected to replace Kasper Schmeichel in goal once again against Burton.

He believes if the team show the same attitude as they displayed at Kenilworth Road then it should stand them in good stead to progress.

“Again, it was an intimidating crowd and atmosphere, but we showed up. We showed up really well and played our own game,” said Ward.

“Luton had a good performance as well but we approached the game right and ultimately got the result, hopefully we can do the same again.”

READ MORE

Tottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry Kane

More on this topic

Tottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry KaneTottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry Kane

Paul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alivePaul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alive

Terrace Talk: Man United - Clocks go back as we get goals, thrills, and spillsTerrace Talk: Man United - Clocks go back as we get goals, thrills, and spills

Premier League review: Xhaka a symbol of a club falling back onto its kneesPremier League review: Xhaka a symbol of a club falling back onto its knees


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Carabao CupDanny WardLeague CupLeicesterTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Los Angeles Rams see off sorry Cincinnati Bengals at WembleyLos Angeles Rams see off sorry Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley

Seán Cronin a doubt for Champions Cup opener as Irish players return to provincesSeán Cronin a doubt for Champions Cup opener as Irish players return to provinces

Jones hits back at Gatland with ‘best wishes’ for third-fourth place play-offJones hits back at Gatland with ‘best wishes’ for third-fourth place play-off

'A decision like that at this level is just not acceptable' - Ireland's Olympic dream ends in controversy 'A decision like that at this level is just not acceptable' - Ireland's Olympic dream ends in controversy


Lifestyle

Celebrated screenwriter Paul Laverty tells Esther McCarthy about teaming up with Ken Loach again for a film about a man battling to survive as a van driver in the gig economy.The gig economy and its impact on workers explored in new movie from Paul Laverty

Linda Hamilton says it took some convincing for her to return to her classic role, writes Lucy Mapstone.The dream team are back for the latest Terminator

Halloween junkie Caomhan Keane guides us through the A-Z of horror, including classics like ‘Carrie’, ‘Dracula’ and ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’.Frighteningly good flicks to watch this Halloween

Serve this lot at your ghoulish get-together, says Sam Wylie-Harris.Having a Halloween party? These are the spooky cocktails, spirits and wines to drink on the night

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »