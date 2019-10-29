Ward: Leicester could be going for a Burton if they underestimate Brewers

Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward insists they will not underestimate Burton and are expecting an “intimidating” atmosphere at the Pirelli Stadium for the Carabao Cup clash.

The Foxes, third in the Premier League table and record-breaking 9-0 winners at Southampton at the weekend, are looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the third successive year.

Brendan Rodgers’ team are overwhelming favourites to do just that and overcome the League One side, although the Brewers got to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup last season and knocked out Bournemouth in the previous round.

“It will be another tough game, they will be right at it,” Ward told the club’s website ahead of Tuesday night’s tie.

“I’ve played there before, it’s a small, intimidating ground and they will make it difficult for us, but we know what job we’ve got to go there and do and hopefully we’ll produce another good performance.

“You can’t take anyone for granted. We saw it ourselves for example in the FA Cup last year. Every team has got their own agenda and if you’re in a competition, you want to go as far as you can and ultimately win it.

READ MORE Paul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alive

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Premier League team or in League One or League Two, you want to go as far as you can. We’re all professional footballers and ultimately we all want to win games of football.”

Ward played against Luton in the previous round and the 26-year-old Welshman is expected to replace Kasper Schmeichel in goal once again against Burton.

He believes if the team show the same attitude as they displayed at Kenilworth Road then it should stand them in good stead to progress.

“Again, it was an intimidating crowd and atmosphere, but we showed up. We showed up really well and played our own game,” said Ward.

“Luton had a good performance as well but we approached the game right and ultimately got the result, hopefully we can do the same again.”