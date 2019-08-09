Walters: Roy Keane took off his watch and jumper and we went head to head

Jon Walters has described the row with Roy Keane that led to the striker’s departure from Ipswich.

Walters spent four seasons at the Suffolk club but was keen to move on at the start of the 2010-11 season and was aware of interest from Premier League clubs.

However then Ipswich boss Keane insisted no move would happen until the club’s valuation for the player was met.

Walters told Joe.co.uk’s Liquid Football show of the standoff that ensued in the manager’s office.

"I was like 'oh piss off', or 'this is a fucking joke this' and he said 'who do you think you're talking to?'

"Then it switched back to me and I said 'I'm talking to you'. Then for the next 15 or 20 minutes he took his watch off and his jumper off and we went head to head in his office. Like kids.

This went on for about 10 or 15 minutes then I went to go out again, said something else, came back in and went back head to head, made all sorts of threats.

There was later another famous barney when Keane was Ireland assistant manager, and Walters insisted he was never afraid to confront the Corkman.

"For me he was a good player and a good tackler and all that but for me he's not someone to be scared of, for me anyway. All that was said in the conversation we had and all the lads could hear what was going on and they said 'I can't believe you did that'.”

After the Ipswich row, Walters eventually got his move to Stoke City.

"All the lads were training and then I was running around with the kids half thinking 'oh no what have I done' but then half laughing to myself. They all knew what was going on but the next day I was gone.”