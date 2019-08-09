News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Walters: Roy Keane took off his watch and jumper and we went head to head

Walters: Roy Keane took off his watch and jumper and we went head to head
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 05:24 PM

Jon Walters has described the row with Roy Keane that led to the striker’s departure from Ipswich.

Walters spent four seasons at the Suffolk club but was keen to move on at the start of the 2010-11 season and was aware of interest from Premier League clubs.

However then Ipswich boss Keane insisted no move would happen until the club’s valuation for the player was met.

Walters told Joe.co.uk’s Liquid Football show of the standoff that ensued in the manager’s office.

"I was like 'oh piss off', or 'this is a fucking joke this' and he said 'who do you think you're talking to?'

"Then it switched back to me and I said 'I'm talking to you'. Then for the next 15 or 20 minutes he took his watch off and his jumper off and we went head to head in his office. Like kids.

This went on for about 10 or 15 minutes then I went to go out again, said something else, came back in and went back head to head, made all sorts of threats.

There was later another famous barney when Keane was Ireland assistant manager, and Walters insisted he was never afraid to confront the Corkman.

"For me he was a good player and a good tackler and all that but for me he's not someone to be scared of, for me anyway. All that was said in the conversation we had and all the lads could hear what was going on and they said 'I can't believe you did that'.”

After the Ipswich row, Walters eventually got his move to Stoke City.

"All the lads were training and then I was running around with the kids half thinking 'oh no what have I done' but then half laughing to myself. They all knew what was going on but the next day I was gone.”

READ MORE

Five Premier League talking points ahead of the opening weekend action

More on this topic

Ben Thornley: ‘There are many things I loved about Roy Keane’Ben Thornley: ‘There are many things I loved about Roy Keane’

The Kieran Shannon Interview: ‘Football is something you do, not something you are’The Kieran Shannon Interview: ‘Football is something you do, not something you are’

Roy Keane back at Forest and reunited with Martin O’NeillRoy Keane back at Forest and reunited with Martin O’Neill

Roy Keane set to join Martin O'Neill at Nottingham ForestRoy Keane set to join Martin O'Neill at Nottingham Forest

TOPIC: Roy Keane

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closesTransfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

The best five deals of the transfer windowThe best five deals of the transfer window

Window shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer windowWindow shopping: Winners and losers from the transfer window


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »