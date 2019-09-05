Walters posts punchy response after Keane comments

In the wake of withering criticism from Roy Keane, Jon Walters has taken to Twitter to post a picture of himself in boxing pose - his gloved right fist drawn back and aimed at the camera – accompanied by the caption: "Insert Face Here".

At a public event in Dublin yesterday, Keane had revisited the row in the Irish camp involving himself, Walters and Harry Arter which later created headlines with the leaking of Stephen Ward’s version of events on WhatsApp.

Insert face here 🤨 pic.twitter.com/8yRrUU7OzY — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) September 5, 2019

Speaking at the ‘Off The Ball Roadshow’, Keane, who had been assistant manager to Martin O’Neill at the time of the bust-up, said at one point: “Listen, I know all about Jon Walters. I know all about him. Bluffer. Again, talks a good game.

Then does the circuit, goes on the TV. How harsh he was treated by me, he's crying on the TV, family situation, he's the only one whose... do me a favour.

Last May, Walters gave an emotional interview on the Late Late Show in which, at times struggling to hold back tears and get his words out, he spoke about the impact of the death of his mother when he was just 11.

He also revealed that in a traumatic succession of blows last year, his older brother James had passed away, his wife had lost a baby and one of his daughters had been diagnosed with scoliosis.