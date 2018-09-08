Wales remain stranded on home soil as plane problems blight Denmark trip

Wales’ preparations for the Nations League clash with Denmark were thrown into turmoil when a technical problem with their plane left them grounded at Cardiff Airport.

Ryan Giggs’ squad trained at their Vale of Glamorgan base on Saturday morning before being scheduled to fly out to Aarhus.

But the squad were stranded at the airport when a fault with the plane was detected.

The party were left in limbo as it was decided whether the fault could be fixed or a new charter plane would have to be found.

They would not arrive until 1am local time if a new plane was needed as they would have to be re-routed through Copenhagen at night.

A FAW spokesman: “The flight has been delayed and we are working hard to resolve the issue.

“Hopefully it will be resolved as soon as possible.”

- Press Association