Waiting for Parrott to fly and others in Irish soccer to watch out for in 2019

The ending of one year and the start of another can provide an opportunity for a sprinkling of Irish and a reality check for others. With each passing year, the green contingent in the Premier League, especially the top half, is shrinking.

That doesn’t mean they can’t find their level in a congested market, be it in the top-flight or within an increasingly competitive Championship. It also doesn’t mean our international team won’t include players capable of mounting a push to qualify for a third European finals in a row.

Here, at the midway point of the UK season, we assess those players who should be angling for a move, those needing to up their game, another batch facing into the final lap and, thankfully, a quintet whose shoulders the hopes of a nation rest on heading into 2019.

Five needing a move

James McCarthy (Everton)

It’s almost a year since the Glaswegian crumpled on the ground clutching his leg fractured in two places. The comeback has been arduous, complicated by his historical hamstring problems, and Marco Silva has been cautious about throwing him back into the fray. This weekend’s FA Cup tie against Lincoln City should provide that window but a loan switch might be best advised for a run of games to be clocked up.

Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City)

Although he played an integral role in Cardiff City’s promotion by scoring against Sheffield United and Leeds, the Ireland winger hasn’t played this season. Attempts to off-load him during the summer window came to nothing but, at 30, he needs matches to resurrect whatever slim hopes remain of an international recall. Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock could do without an unused high earner on his books.

Scott Hogan (Aston Villa)

Big things were expected of Hogan this year but a combination of injury and managerial upheaval at Aston Villa conspired against him. Shortly after the striker seemed lively on his senior debut in Turkey last March, his injury curse struck again. Steve Bruce was slow to use him on his comeback trail at the start of the season and the arrival of his former Brentford manager Dean Smith to replace him hasn’t sparked a change of fortune. A mere seven substitute appearances should inform Hogan he requires a change of scene.

Conor Shaughnessy (Leeds United)

At least this one seems to be moving. The Galway native was the surprise packet of the Irish in the Championship last season, featuring 14 times for Leeds, but he’s played just once since new manager Marcelo Bielsa came in during the summer. Hearts are short of a centre-back, having lost injured Irish loanee Jimmy Dunne, and some exposure in the SPL, where his brother Joe is captain of St Johnstone, would be ideal for the 22-year-old.

Richie Towell (Brighton)

The former Dundalk talisman has held his own in the Championship this term for Rotherham United on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. That’s where he should probably target to lay down roots, meaning a word with Chris Hughton to translate the deal into a permanent one is the priority.

Five needing a better year

Jeff Hendrick (Burnley)

The Ireland midfielder believes his struggles could be due to getting shifted into different positions but his form in most of them is a concern. No longer a guaranteed starter for Burnley.

Séamus Coleman (Everton)

Much like his Everton side, the right-back has endured an inconsistent season in the Premier League. December was a particularly challenging month and now he has Matt Doherty and Cyrus Christie looking to nick his Ireland berth.

Graham Burke (Preston North End)

Following a superb first-half of the year, when he became the first League of Ireland player in 40 years to score for Ireland, the attacker’s return dipped shortly after his move to Preston North End. At least he’s regained his spot in the Championship outfit’s side.

David Meyler (Reading)

Wasn’t happy with how Hull handled his exit in the summer, yet early signs of promise at Reading have come to little. The Corkman’s last club game was at the start of September and he made just one substitute appearance in Ireland’s last six fixtures.

James McClean (Stoke City)

His year was once again blighted by controversy rather than the contribution he delivered on the pitch. It was a stark contrast to his swashbuckling previous 12 months.

Will 2019 by their last year?

Jon Walters (Burnley)

The bustling striker’s top-flight career may well be over after suffering his latest serious injury, an Achilles tear, while playing on loan for Ipswich Town.

At 35, it’s a long way back.

Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Another Burnley player staring at the clock, Ward is currently sidelined through injury. His prospects of displacing Charlie Taylor or Ben Gibson are remote.

Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa)

Turns 35 in the next fortnight but still figures regularly from the start for Aston Villa. He’ll have a decision to make on his future in the summer if the Championship outfit opt against renewing his contract.

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)

Enjoying an Indian summer in League One for Sunderland at present. Unfortunately, scoring seven goals in the third-tier does little to rail against the view that McGeady failed to make the most of his talent.

Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Another player with a chequered past, the goalkeeper has regained his place at Sheffield Wednesday following a change of manager. Could still have a few years left if he applies himself.

Five players on the way up

Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

From Ireland U19 sub to senior player, the Southampton striker is on the rise. A couple more appearances in the Premier League and he’ll expect to start against Gibraltar in March.

Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers)

While Mick McCarthy has an abundance of centre-backs, Lenihan is moving into contention for a start. Blackburn will want to hang onto their star turn in the window.

Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)

He’s hit the ground running for Portsmouth, scoring eight goals since joining from Derry City in July. Still only 22, the striker is a work in progress.

Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur)

The fairest of them all is manoevering nicely into position for a Tottenham debut against Tranmere in Friday’s FA Cup tie. That would represent some story for a 16-year-old.

Declan Rice (West Ham)

How much longer Rice can be deemed an Irishman is uncertain but he’s only going one way with his career and that’s into the top echelon. England remain confident of prising the Londoner from Ireland’s grasp.