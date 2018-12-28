Wagner refuses to discuss transfers ahead of Fulham clash

Huddersfield boss David Wagner refused to discuss any possible transfer deals before Saturday’s crunch clash at relegation rivals Fulham.

The Terriers have been linked with several players, including Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke, while summer signing Ramadan Sobhi has completed a loan switch back to former club Al Ahly.

Terriers winger Rajiv van La Parra is expected to seal a loan move to Middlesbrough, but Wagner said he was focused only on Saturday’s game at Craven Cottage, where victory would lift them off the foot of the table.

When asked if the club were working to bring in a striker during the transfer window, Wagner said: “To be totally honest, and I understand the question and I don’t like to be disrespectful, but this game (on Saturday) is too important to discuss anything today regarding transfers.”

Town confirmed Sobhi’s return on loan to Egyptian side Al Ahly on Friday morning, while a similar deal for Van La Parra at Middlesbrough is understood to be imminent.

“As I said, and I don’t like to be disrespectful, for me this game is too important to discuss this at this press conference,” Wagner said when asked about the latter.

Wagner usually prefers to play down the significance of specific games involving his side, but he made no attempt to do the same before this weekend’s trip to the capital.

The Terriers take on second-bottom Fulham before facing two other relegation rivals, Burnley and Cardiff, in their following two league fixtures.

“Yes, these games are big,” Wagner said. “There is no shadow of a doubt about this, these are big games, massive games for us.

“I don’t like to look too far ahead. I only like to look to the next one and this is a big game for both teams.

“This is why we are totally focused on it and we will prepare as good as we can against a team which we faced only seven or eight weeks ago at home, even if they have a different style which they play.”

That meeting in early November ended in a rare win for the Terriers and they will chase just their third victory of the season on Saturday.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg will be assessed after a knee problem restricted him to bench duty in the Boxing Day defeat at Old Trafford.

Wagner has no new injury concerns, but midfielders Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams (both knee), defender Tommy Smith (hamstring) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are still out.

- Press Association