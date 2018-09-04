Virgin Media Sport to donate proceeds from Liam Miller match broadcast

Virgin Media Sport have announced that proceeds from their live TV coverage of the Liam Miller Tribute Match will be donated to the Liam Miller Fund.

Proceeds, including all advertising and sponsorship revenues, will go straight to the fund which will be used to help Liam's wife Clare and their three children with Marymount Hospice and other charities also benefitting from the event.

The match between Manchester United Legends v Republic of Ireland and Celtic Legends will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Sport with highlights shown on Virgin Media One.

Live coverage will begin at 2pm with all the build-up from Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Kieran Holden, Head of Sport, Virgin Media Television said: "Virgin Media is pleased to support and work alongside the Liam Miller Tribute committee to broadcast this memorable game on Virgin Media Sport and further highlights on Virgin Media One.

"The match is a fitting tribute to Liam’s memory and for his family and friends - we’re looking forward to bringing this big event to a national audience."

It is believed that Manchester United’s in-house station, MUTV, is in negotiations for the overseas rights to the game, which will raise money for the family of the late United, Celtic, and Sunderland midfielder, who passed away earlier this year aged 36.

A galaxy of former United, Celtic, and Republic of Ireland stars will appear at the revamped home of Cork GAA, with a gala banquet on the evening of the 25th at Cork’s City Hall.