News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk’s 50-game dribbling record ended during win against Arsenal
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 08:09 PM

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk saw one of his most impressive defensive records ended during Liverpool’s 3-1 win against Arsenal, when Nicolas Pepe dribbled past the Dutchman.

New Arsenal signing Pepe took the ball past van Dijk during the first half of the game at Anfield to end a 50-game run stretching back 539 days.

The record had become something of an indicator of just how good a signing van Dijk has been for the Reds since his £75 million move from Southampton in 2018.

However, Liverpool fans made sure to point out that the reaction to the record ending only goes to show how colossal a player VVD has become for them.

“Van dijk is gargantuan,” one supporter tweeted.

An encouraging first 40 minutes was about as good as it got for Arsenal however, with Liverpool blowing the north London side away thanks to a Joel Matip header and a Mohamed Salah brace.

The Reds conceded late on, but maintained their lead to stay top of the league.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Liverpool shelve redevelopment plans of AnfieldLiverpool shelve redevelopment plans of Anfield

Liverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to RangersLiverpool sticking to their guns and not willing to loan Ryan Kent to Rangers

It just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of youIt just wouldn't be Klopp's 'Pool if they didn't scare the living daylights out of you

Jurgen Klopp happy to see Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’ at SouthamptonJurgen Klopp happy to see Liverpool avoid ‘banana skin’ at Southampton

ArsenalLiverpoolNicolas PepeVan DijkTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Passion-killing: A murder most foulPassion-killing: A murder most foul

McCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss gameMcCarthy may delay naming squad for Swiss game

Talbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-finalTalbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-final

Maligned Luiz more colossus than clownMaligned Luiz more colossus than clown


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »