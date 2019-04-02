NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Virgil Van Dijk training boost for Liverpool

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk took part in training on Tuesday, easing worries over his fitness ahead of the clash with his old club Southampton.

Van Dijk appeared to suffer a knock in the latter stages of Sunday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Tottenham at Anfield and was to be assessed.

Reds boss Klopp said after the game: “I don’t know if he twisted it or it was a knock, but he was walking into interviews with a big ice pack. I hope it is nothing serious but I don’t know yet.”

Images subsequently appeared on Liverpool’s official website on Tuesday of a training session that took place at Melwood that morning, with Van Dijk involved.

Liverpool face Southampton at St Mary’s on Friday evening.

- Press Association

