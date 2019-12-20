News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Virgil Van Dijk at Liverpool training after missing semi-final through illness

By Press Association
Friday, December 20, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Defender Virgil Van Dijk was present for Liverpool’s training session on Friday morning in Doha with midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum the only absentee.

The Holland centre-back missed Wednesday’s Club World Cup semi-final win against Monterrey with illness – despite being at training the day before.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he sent the defender back to the team hotel as soon as the media had left the session so his availability for Saturday’s final is by no means guaranteed.

Klopp is due to address the media at 2pm local time (11am GMT) at which he will provide more detail on the centre-back’s fitness.

Wijnaldum looks certain to miss the final as he is still recovering from a hamstring problem sustained in last weekend’s win over Watford.

TOPIC: Soccer

