Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sit out Liverpool training

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 05:16 PM

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were absent from training ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona.

However, Press Association Sport understands the pair were undergoing specific, tailored sessions in keeping with managing their workloads at this stage of the season.

Van Dijk has played 54 times this term for club and country while Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first appearance in over a year late last month after a serious knee injury.

Also missing, having already been ruled out of the game, were forwards Mohamed Salah (concussion) and Roberto Firmino (muscle tear), with long-term injury victims Adam Lallana (muscle) and Naby Keita (groin) also not present.

Trent Alexander-Arnold insists belief is key for Liverpool against Barcelona

- Press Association

