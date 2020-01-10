News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Vinny Perth wins top SWAI award

Vinny Perth wins top SWAI award
By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 11:00 PM

Vinny Perth has been crowned ‘Personality Of The Year’ at the annual SSE Airtricity/ Soccer Writers Association of Ireland banquet held in Dublin.

Having taken over at Dundalk from Stephen Kenny – who had himself claimed the same award the previous year – Perth oversaw the Lilywhites’ 2019 league title success as well as leading his team to an FAI Cup Final against Shamrock Rovers.

In claiming the prestigious gong, Perth saw off competition from the Hoops’ Jack Byrne – who helped his side to that long-awaited cup triumph as well as breaking into the senior Irish team in 2019 – and one of his own Dundalk players, Sean Gannon. The other nominees on the short-list were Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, Bohemians manager Keith Long, and Dundalk midfielder Chris Shields.

Making it a night of double success for the champions, Dundalk’s Gary Rogers was named ‘Goalkeeper Of The Year’ ahead of Shamrock Rovers’ Alan Mannus and James Talbot of Bohemians.

The ceremony also saw the Liam Tuohy Special Merit Award go to referee Michelle O’Neill, who was an assistant ref at last summer’s Women’s World Cup Final in which the United States beat the Netherlands 2-0 in France and also part of the first all-female team to officiate at a major men's European Final - the Uefa Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsa.

The International Achievement Award went to Irish goalkeeping legend Packie Bonner, almost 30 years on from his penalty shoot-out heroics at Italia 90.

More on this topic

Mourinho will not panic in transfer market despite Kane and Sissoko injuriesMourinho will not panic in transfer market despite Kane and Sissoko injuries

Guardiola admits he would not be able to stop Sane if he wanted to leave CityGuardiola admits he would not be able to stop Sane if he wanted to leave City

Klopp wants Liverpool to be unpredictable against Mourinho’s TottenhamKlopp wants Liverpool to be unpredictable against Mourinho’s Tottenham

Inter Milan target Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea this monthInter Milan target Olivier Giroud could leave Chelsea this month

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of marginsDramatic finale sees West Indies beat Ireland by narrowest of margins

Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup finalAtletico Madrid beat Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Portlaoise success story deserves a helping handPortlaoise success story deserves a helping hand

O’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redrawO’Keeffe: Sigerson Cup suffering badly in fixtures calendar redraw


Lifestyle

Let’s face it, we’re never going to reattain that golden era when apples and cookies were snacks and nothing more.Loading the top tech gadgets for 2020...

The new year is a great time for turning over a new leaf and planning a new look for your garden.Redesigning your garden? Here are some tips and tricks

Child behaviour expert Lorraine Thomas explains how parents can overcome their own fears and become more confident.Ask an expert: How can I stop worrying so much when my children are outdoors?

Hair stylist Zoe Irwin swears by these rules for keeping your hair in good condition.Six healthy hair commandments everyone should follow

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »