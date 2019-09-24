Vinny Perth looking for his title-winning side to improve and win 'the Dundalk way'

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is looking for his side to improve after they secured the League of Ireland title with a 3-2 win over Shamrock Rovers last night.

The Lilywhites claimed a fourth title in six years as they endured a nervy finish after Aaron McEneff's strike to ensure back-to-back league titles.

Perth said: "It's a special night for the group and I want the players to celebrate, they have to enjoy these moments. We'll get back to work then tomorrow (Tuesday) for the big game on Sunday."

He went on to say that he hopes his success will inspire other coaches onto greater things.

He said: "I was up on the hill in Sacred Heart not that many years ago coaching, because when you're not a big name player you have to do it the hard way, so I suppose it's great for young coaches and coaches at a lower level to say 'if that fella can do it, then maybe I can'.

"I hope it inspires a couple more coaches and ultimately it's about Irish football getting better."

Reflecting on his side's performance in their defeat of Rovers in Oriel Park, Perth said he was pleased with the first-half showing, but was critical of the way his team finished the game.

He said: "I'm a bit disappointed in the last 10 or 15 minutes, that's not winning the league the Dundalk way.

"At the same time it probably adds to the occasion, but I thought some of our attacking play was vintage Dundalk and then we had to show a little bit of mettle.

"They are a good side, Rovers, and they made it difficult for us at the end, but we caused our own problems with that second goal. That's not us, we conceded two, we were 13 goals conceded in the league before tonight so that's an area we'll improve."

Looking ahead to the FAI Cup semi-final against Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds on Sunday, Perth said his players will be prepared for a hard game.

He said: "We've been in the middle of Europe, we've been down in Cobh, away to Derry and away to Waterford and now away to Sligo, so if we're going to get to the FAI Cup final we're going to do it the hard way.

"The players will be ready, we'll move on from tonight's win and I hope the Showgrounds is sold out, the FAI needs a good news story and I hope it's another good night on Sunday for the good of the game."