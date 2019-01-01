Vinny Perth appointed as head coach of Dundalk FC

Vinny Perth is the new Dundalk head-coach after signing a two-year contract to succeed Stephen Kenny.

Perth had served as Kenny's assistant at Oriel Park since 2013, with the latter now the Republic of Ireland U21 manager.

Vinny Perth has been appointed as successor to Stephen Kenny at Dundalk FC. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Gill has been appointed as first-team coach with former analyst Ruaidhri Higgins promoted to the role of assistant head coach.

Mr Perth said he was delighted to have been appointed as Dundalk FC's head coach.

"I am excited by the challenges ahead, namely defending our League of Ireland and FAI Cup trophies, and embarking on another European campaign," he said.

“I’d like to thank the Chairman, and the rest of the board, for showing faith in myself, Ruaidhri and John, as well as for their great support on and off the pitch.

"I feel strongly that continuity is the key to taking Dundalk Football Club forward, a view that the board also share. I look forward to working with all the staff at the club, and I particularly wish to welcome John Gill back in his new role.”

Chairman, Mike Treacy, commented: “We are delighted to confirm our new coaching structure at Dundalk Football Club. The board recognise that continuity is crucial at the football club, given the levels of success achieved in recent seasons.”

We are convinced that in Vinny, Ruaidhri and John we have a structure in place which will ensure we continue to build upon the success of recent seasons, and achieve the club’s objectives on the pitch.

"We appreciate the patience of our supporters in recent weeks as we have worked tirelessly to outline our vision for the future of the club, and assure everyone we are excited about the future," he said.