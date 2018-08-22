Vincent Kompany: I’m enjoying the game more than ever

Vincent Kompany celebrated his 10th anniversary at Manchester City by declaring he wants to keep playing for as long as he can.

The City captain’s current contract expires at the end of the season but, despite being hindered by injuries in recent years, he insists he is still getting better as a player.

The 32-year-old also revealed he would like to stay at the club in some capacity once he hangs up his boots.

Vincent Kompany celebrates the 2012 Premier League title with manager Roberto Mancini (Peter Byrne/PA)

In an interview on City’s website, Kompany said: “Aside from having had some injuries I’m lucky to be a really good athlete naturally, so I still feel mobile, I still feel strong, I feel like I’m still improving and learning about the game.

“I’m enjoying the game more than I’ve ever enjoyed the game. You want to make it last as long as you can.

“I’ll be connected with City for the rest of my life, as a fan, as an employee, as an ambassador. Whatever City decide or I decide, it’s not something we can undo. We’re tied to each other for life.”

Kompany has won three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and three League Cups since arriving from Hamburg on August 22, 2008.

Congrats @VincentKompany on your decade at @ManCity. Not only for the number of years but also for the trajectory: you’re an exemplary player, captain and leader. You have to be so proud, like I am to work with you. Thank you so much!#Kompany10#mancity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/hn0aiHOaM1 — PepTeam (@PepTeam) August 22, 2018

Next month sees the 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour’s takeover, and Kompany has been there to witness the transformation of the club every step of the way.

“Every club you sign for they give you the same pitch, ‘we’ve got a big project, big ambitions, we want to achieve this and that, we want to kick on’, and I just happen to be lucky that City was the one club that didn’t lie about it,” he added.

“When City came calling I researched the club, but when I first came through the door it was weird, it was a big club but at the same time a small club.

“A big club because of the history, the fanbase, the stadium, and small because of the state of the facilities where we were training, the culture a little bit towards winning, and the lack of pressure there was.”

Vincent Kompany lifts the 2018 Premier League title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kompany could also not resist a friendly dig at rivals Manchester United, adding: “I love the derby because of the banter and rivalry.

“If you live outside of Manchester you can take it out of context sometimes, where you can think it’s all hate, and I don’t think it is.

“From being in Manchester now for a long time, and being around the normal supporters, you feel like we both love our clubs.

“We are all the same. We talk the same, behave the same virtually, but some talk a little bit more nonsense than others – and usually they wear a red shirt.”

- Press Association