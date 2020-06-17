News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirus

Aston Villa's poignant tribute to Dean Smith's father who died of coronavirus
By Larry Ryan
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 05:52 PM

Aston Villa have paid a poignant tribute to the late father of manager Dean Smith ahead of tonight’s Premier League restart with Sheffield United.

Ron Smith died in a care home last month, having contracted Covid-19. He was a lifelong Villa fan and a long-serving steward at the club, passing on his devotion to his son Dean and brother David.

Ahead of tonight’s game, played at an empty Villa Park, the club draped a steward’s jacket with the initials 'RS, 79' over a seat in the Holte End.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the game, Smith said:

“A fantastic gesture from the football club. One that you’ve come to expect from this football club. The supporters were involved online.

“Pep Guardiola lost his mother too and we’re both involved in matches tonight and my heart goes out to everyone who lost people during this period.”

Manchester City manager Guardiola admitted this week it has been a "difficult time" following the death of his mother Dolores of coronavirus in early April.

"What I live personally is the same as everyone lives. There is nothing different," said Guardiola.

"All the people we lost are important to their families. That is why we have the families to be together, to be strong."

He added: "For all the people who lost very important members of their families or real friends, it has been a difficult time."

More on this topic

Jim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros formatJim Crawford sees benefits of 'split' Euros format

Aleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League gamesAleksander Ceferin not giving up hope on fans attending Champions League games

Marcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander CeferinMarcus Rashford hailed as ‘very smart guy’ by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin

Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia fixed for October 8Ireland’s Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia fixed for October 8


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Marcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeedsMarcus Rashford's campaign for extended free school meals succeeds

Concerns expressed over 'trespassing' at Cork GAA groundsConcerns expressed over 'trespassing' at Cork GAA grounds

Amateur wrestler handed four-year anti-doping banAmateur wrestler handed four-year anti-doping ban

League of Ireland teams return fourth round of negative coronavirus testsLeague of Ireland teams return fourth round of negative coronavirus tests


Lifestyle

A real sign of summer is a craving for something salty. The sea air seems to generate it, and the thought of a picnic gets us salivating.Crunch factor: Eight crisp brands put to the test

The Premier League is back, and Michael Portillo presents a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle.Wednesday TV Highlights: The Premier League is back and a British perspective on the Irish independence struggle

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »