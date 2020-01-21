News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Villa snatch last-gasp win over Watford

Villa snatch last-gasp win over Watford
By Press Association
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 - 09:53 PM

Tyrone Mings’ last-gasp winner lifted Aston Villa out of the relegation zone and ended Watford’s recent revival in dramatic style.

The defender grabbed a fortunate deflection on Ezri Konsa’s shot in the fifth minute of stoppage time with virtually the last touch of the game to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Douglas Luiz had earlier come off the bench to level in the second half, just as Villa looked like they would be plunged into further trouble.

It cancelled out Troy Deeney’s opener as Watford’s six-match unbeaten in the top flight was ended.

Victory – just Villa’s third in 11 Premier League outings – moved them up to 16th and two points clear of the drop zone while the Hornets slipped back into the bottom three.

There was little sign of the late drama to come in the early stages though.

Watford’s eight clean sheets this season is only bettered by leaders Liverpool, and Villa rarely looked like finding a breakthrough.

The hosts failed to test Ben Foster while Watford, despite decent possession, could not find a way through during a combative but forgettable opening.

Anxiety was rife among the home fans, with Villa having lost three of their previous four games at home and conceding 13 goals.

It took until the 30th minute for Villa to have the game’s first serious shot, Matt Targett’s mis-hit straight at Foster, before Anwar El Ghazi drove over soon after.

But the game got the goal it so desperately needed when the visitors struck seven minutes before the break.

Their attacking threat had been blunt but the Hornets carved out a fine opening when Gerard Deulofeu exchanged passes with Abdoulaye Doucoure on the right. The winger skipped to the byline and stood up a cross for Deeney to power in a header from five yards.

Villa, having won just two of their previous 10 league matches, were rattled and Deulofeu hit the side netting after breaching the backline again.

Smith’s side needed a response and Kortney Hause headed over five minutes after the restart.

The defender drilled wide from distance before Pepe Reina bailed Villa out after 55 minutes.

Adam Masina’s cross found Deulofeu and his scuffed volley was parried by Reina straight to Deeney, but the AC Milan loanee redeemed himself with a superb block to deny the Watford captain a second.

It was hard to see where a Villa leveller was coming from as they continued to live dangerously at the back and struggled to create going forward.

But, almost out of the blue, Villa finally equalised after 68 minutes.

Jack Grealish, again Villa’s best player, was at the heart of it when he fed Targett on the left and the defender’s shot was parried by Foster for Luiz to smash in at the far post.

Villa finally had some momentum but dogged Watford defending kept them at bay until the fifth minute of stoppage time.

They failed to deal with a deep free-kick and when the ball ran to Konsa, his shot clipped fellow defender Mings to fly in.

More on this topic

Lejeune stoppage-time double stuns EvertonLejeune stoppage-time double stuns Everton

Substitute Sergio Aguero gives Man City hard-fought victory over battling BladesSubstitute Sergio Aguero gives Man City hard-fought victory over battling Blades

Bournemouth stop rot with crucial win in relegation fightBournemouth stop rot with crucial win in relegation fight

Southampton continue revival with win over Crystal PalaceSouthampton continue revival with win over Crystal Palace

Douglas LuizTroy DeeneyTyrone MingsPremier LeagueAston VillaWatfordAston Villa vs WatfordTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing sessionRodgers sure Chilwell and Choudhury have learned lesson after missing session

Mercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national championsMercy Mounthawk win electric all-Kerry final to be crowned national champions

Declan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captainDeclan Hannon to continue as Limerick captain; Cian Lynch new vice-captain

Sheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack RobinsonSheffield United sign Forest left-back Jack Robinson


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson has advice on how to care for your garden when wet weather strikesHow to prevent and deal with waterlogging in the garden

If you're down in the epidermal dumps, exfoliation, hydration and decongesting is what you need.The Skin Nerd: How to prep and pep that played-out January skin

The Winter Show, which gets underway in New York this Friday, is a celebration of world cultures, from antiquity to the present.Time travellers are packing their suitcases for New York this week

“Finish him!” It’s one of the most famous lines in video games – in fact, they pretty much built the entire series around it. Mortal Kombat is notorious for brutal finishing moves, in which the characters kill off their opponents in horrific (and often humourous) fashion.Game Tech: Mortal line lives on in the cinema

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »